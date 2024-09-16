Arjun Tendulkar's Stellar Performance: Nine-Wicket Haul Leads Goa to Victory

Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar showcased his exceptional talent by leading Goa to a resounding victory over Karnataka in the pre-season KSCA Invitational Tournament. He secured a nine-wicket haul, propelling his team to an innings and 189-run win.

Comprised mainly of U-19 and U-23 players, the KSCA XI lineup struggled against Tendulkar junior's prowess. Arjun, the son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, took a total of 9 wickets for 87 runs in 26.3 overs.

The highlight of Arjun's performance was in the first innings, where he decimated Karnataka with a 5/41 tally in 13 overs. Goa capitalized on this by posting a formidable 413, led by Abhinav Tejrana's century. Arjun continued his dominance in the second innings, taking 4/46 and sealing the victory for Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)