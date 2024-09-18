Jamshedpur FC Clinches Dramatic Comeback Win Against FC Goa

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil expressed his joy following his team's dramatic 2-1 comeback win against FC Goa in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. The Gaurs initiated the match with a strong offensive, generating numerous chances and putting Jamshedpur's defense under significant pressure.

FC Goa, led by Manolo Marquez, grabbed a 1-0 lead at halftime thanks to Armando Sadiku's powerful strike. However, Jamshedpur FC reversed their fortunes in the second half. Javier Siverio drew level from the penalty spot, and in the 93rd minute, Jordan Murray netted a decisive right-footed shot, beating FC Goa goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani at the near post, clinching a vital away victory.

"It's an away game against a good team. As I said yesterday, we must get a positive result. We achieved that, and it's very good," Jamil stated in the post-match press conference, as quoted by ISL. Despite relentless attacks from FC Goa, Jamshedpur's defense, particularly Stephen Eze, remained solid and effectively absorbed the pressure.

Goalkeeper Albino Gomes played a pivotal role in the first quarter by making multiple crucial saves to prevent FC Goa from extending their lead. Jamil commended his squad for their resilience and determination in the second half, which paved the way for the comeback victory.

"This is football. You have to be clinical in converting your chances. Today, everything clicked for us," Jamil remarked. "The first half was below par; FC Goa played well. Albino Gomes was exceptional, making numerous saves. Our defense did well. We rallied in the second half, and Jordan Murray's introduction was crucial. The teamwork among Javi Hernandez, Javier Siverio, and Murray was excellent. Everyone put in a lot of effort, and we played as a unit. That's crucial," Jamil elaborated, as quoted by ISL.

He expressed satisfaction in securing all three points in an away fixture. "I'm delighted to earn three points away from home; that's what matters most," he commented.

Looking forward, Jamil emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum from this victory as they prepare for their next match against Mumbai City FC at home. "We must believe in our capabilities. We need to prepare well and avoid overconfidence," he advised, as quoted by ISL.

"The next game is significant, especially on our home turf. We have to be ready and aim for another positive result," he concluded. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)