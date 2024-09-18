Elina Svitolina Announces Season-End Surgery

Elina Svitolina's 2024 tennis season has come to an abrupt end. The Ukrainian tennis star announced on Wednesday that she has undergone surgery on her right foot to deal with a persistent injury.

Svitolina, who made a comeback from maternity leave last year and reached the Wimbledon semi-finals, revealed she had been struggling with the injury throughout the entire season. Her Instagram post, featuring a photo from her hospital bed, detailed the challenges the injury brought to her tennis career and daily life.

Despite being eliminated in the third round of the U.S. Open by American Coco Gauff, Svitolina is optimistic about her recovery. She plans to return to the tennis court in 2025, aiming to come back stronger than ever.

(With inputs from agencies.)