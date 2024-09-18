Left Menu

Elina Svitolina Announces Season-End Surgery

Elina Svitolina's 2024 tennis season has ended following surgery on her right foot to address a long-standing injury. The Ukrainian star announced the procedure via Instagram, expressing her struggle with the injury throughout the season. She aims to return to the court in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:02 IST
Elina Svitolina's 2024 tennis season has come to an abrupt end. The Ukrainian tennis star announced on Wednesday that she has undergone surgery on her right foot to deal with a persistent injury.

Svitolina, who made a comeback from maternity leave last year and reached the Wimbledon semi-finals, revealed she had been struggling with the injury throughout the entire season. Her Instagram post, featuring a photo from her hospital bed, detailed the challenges the injury brought to her tennis career and daily life.

Despite being eliminated in the third round of the U.S. Open by American Coco Gauff, Svitolina is optimistic about her recovery. She plans to return to the tennis court in 2025, aiming to come back stronger than ever.

(With inputs from agencies.)

