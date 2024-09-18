AS Roma Appoints Ivan Juric After Sacking Daniele De Rossi

In a significant managerial shake-up, AS Roma has appointed former Torino boss Ivan Juric as their new head coach, replacing Daniele De Rossi who was relieved of his duties earlier this week. The move comes after Roma failed to secure a win in their first four Serie A matches this season.

Juric, a 49-year-old Croatian coach, stepped down from his role at Torino at the end of last season. He has now signed a contract with Roma until June next year, with a potential extension if the team qualifies for the Champions League. Juric becomes Roma's third coach in just eight months.

De Rossi, a Roma legend and former player, took over as head coach in January following the sacking of Jose Mourinho. Despite a strong finish last season, he struggled to generate results this season, resulting in his dismissal. The club hopes Juric will lead them back to form, starting with a crucial match against league leaders Udinese.

(With inputs from agencies.)