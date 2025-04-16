PSG's Resilience Shines Through in Champions League Journey

Paris St Germain's qualification for the Champions League semi-finals marked a milestone, displaying both strengths and vulnerabilities that reflect the evolution under Luis Enrique's guidance.

Despite falling 3-2 to Aston Villa, PSG progressed with a 5-4 aggregate, indicating a newfound resilience. Historically, PSG's European campaigns were marred by collapses, such as the notorious 2017 'remontada' against Barcelona. However, the team maintained composure after conceding a 2-0 lead, which Villa overturned to a 3-2 advantage at a frenzied Villa Park.

In Paris, PSG secured a critical 3-1 win, with Nuno Mendes' late goal proving decisive. Still, faced with intense pressure, the team's youthful side showed familiar jitteriness. Missteps invited Villa's challenge, yet Luis Enrique emphasized the importance of working together. Experiences like Achraf Hakimi's and Nuno Mendes' first-half goals, alongside Gianluigi Donnarumma's pivotal saves, underscored the necessity of composure in crucial moments.

This narrative of resilience marks a shift from PSG's past heartbreaks. With an average age below 25, the focus has shifted towards long-term development rather than immediate success, allowing emerging talents to rise. For the first time, PSG proceeds not with overconfidence but with lessons learned, as they prepare to take on Arsenal or Real Madrid.

