All Blacks Reinforce Squad Ahead of Bledisloe Cup Opener

The All Blacks have brought Beauden Barrett back into the starting line-up at fullback for the Rugby Championship test against the Wallabies on Saturday, which also serves as the first Bledisloe Cup test.

New Zealand go into the match after successive losses to the world champion Springboks, prompting coach Scott Robertson to make four changes to his run-on side for the clash at Stadium Australia.

Beauden Barrett's return in the number 15 jersey results in a shift to the right wing for Will Jordan, with Caleb Clarke recalled to the left wing after recovering from injury. Up front, loosehead prop Ethan de Groot returns from injury to slot back into the starting front row alongside hooker Codie Taylor and Tyrel Lomax.

New Zealand are expected to bounce back with a win on Saturday, having lost only one of their last 12 meetings with their trans-Tasman Sea rivals. Coach Robertson expressed confidence in the team's experienced combinations, anticipating a classic showdown against Australia.

