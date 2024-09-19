Naomi Osaka to Kick Off 2025 Season at ASB Tennis Classic

Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka is set to kick off her 2025 tennis season at the ASB Tennis Classic in Auckland this January.

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion returned to tennis after an 18-month hiatus during which she gave birth to her daughter, Shai. Currently ranked 76th in singles, Osaka was ousted in the second round of the U.S. Open on August 29.

Last appearing in Auckland in 2017, where she reached the quarterfinals, Osaka recently parted ways with her coach following her U.S. Open defeat.

"Naomi is one of the premier players in tennis with an exciting and hard-hitting game," said tournament director Nicolas Lamperin. "Returning after a lengthy break is challenging, but Naomi has shown promising form."

Lamperin added that many believe Osaka will re-establish herself at the top of the sport, starting her 2025 journey in Auckland.

Osaka shared her excitement about returning to Auckland, fondly recalling her last visit, where she enjoyed a helicopter tour and the city's beaches. "Auckland has the best salmon," she said. The ASB Classic runs from December 30 to January 5.

