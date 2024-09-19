Left Menu

Naomi Osaka to Kick Off 2025 Season at ASB Tennis Classic

Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka will start her 2025 season at the ASB Tennis Classic in Auckland. After an 18-month break for maternity, Osaka is making a return to the sport. She has fond memories of Auckland and aims to re-establish her top form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auckland | Updated: 19-09-2024 09:28 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 09:28 IST
Naomi Osaka to Kick Off 2025 Season at ASB Tennis Classic
Naomi Osaka
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka is set to kick off her 2025 tennis season at the ASB Tennis Classic in Auckland this January.

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion returned to tennis after an 18-month hiatus during which she gave birth to her daughter, Shai. Currently ranked 76th in singles, Osaka was ousted in the second round of the U.S. Open on August 29.

Last appearing in Auckland in 2017, where she reached the quarterfinals, Osaka recently parted ways with her coach following her U.S. Open defeat.

"Naomi is one of the premier players in tennis with an exciting and hard-hitting game," said tournament director Nicolas Lamperin. "Returning after a lengthy break is challenging, but Naomi has shown promising form."

Lamperin added that many believe Osaka will re-establish herself at the top of the sport, starting her 2025 journey in Auckland.

Osaka shared her excitement about returning to Auckland, fondly recalling her last visit, where she enjoyed a helicopter tour and the city's beaches. "Auckland has the best salmon," she said. The ASB Classic runs from December 30 to January 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024