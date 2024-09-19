Oman Football Association Parts Ways with Coach Jaroslav Silhavy

Oman has parted ways with Czech coach Jaroslav Silhavy by mutual consent, the football association announced on Thursday. The decision comes less than eight months after his appointment and amid a lack of success in the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

The Oman Football Association released a statement on X, indicating that both parties agreed to terminate the contract. 'The Board of Directors extends its thanks to the coach for his tenure and wishes him success in his future endeavors,' the statement read.

Silhavy, appointed on February 1, 2024, with a contract until 2026, previously coached several clubs in the Czech Republic and led the Czech national team to the Euro 2024 finals. Oman has yet to gain points in Group B, losing to Iraq and South Korea in their first two matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)