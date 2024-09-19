India’s First Day Struggles in Test Against Bangladesh: A Scorecard Overview

On Thursday, the first Test match between India and Bangladesh kicked off with a closely contested opening day. India ended the day scoring 176 for six wickets in 48 overs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was India's top scorer with 56 runs before falling to Nahid Rana. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant all struggled, with Rohit and Kohli scoring just six runs each.

Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud emerged as the standout bowler, claiming four crucial wickets. The fall of wickets indicated a gripping day of cricket with India losing their sixth wicket at 144 runs. Bangladesh's bowlers, including Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, were disciplined, putting India on the back foot early in the series.

