Court Clears Anwar Ali to Play for East Bengal FC

In a significant development, Anwar Ali, a defender for India, has been cleared to play for East Bengal FC after the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Players Status Committee issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) on Thursday.

This decision follows a Delhi High Court order for a rehearing of Ali's case, thereby overturning a prior suspension imposed by the AIFF. The court criticised the federation for not allowing Ali to present his case fairly and directed the AIFF to reconsider its ruling.

With the NOC now in hand, Anwar Ali is set to join East Bengal officially and will be available for their upcoming match against Kerala Blasters on September 22, as well as the Kolkata Derby against Mohun Bagan on October 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)