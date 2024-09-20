Left Menu

Brest Makes History with First European Goal

Brest's inaugural goal in European soccer competition was a home match, but not at their own stadium, scored by midfielder Hugo Magnetti. Facing Sturm Graz in the revamped Champions League, Brest secured a 2-1 win. The match took place at Guingamp's stadium due to UEFA requirements.

Updated: 20-09-2024 09:17 IST
Brest's historic moment in European soccer arrived on Thursday with their inaugural goal in a home game, though far from their stadium. Midfielder Hugo Magnetti netted a stunning half-volley from 20 meters out, finding the bottom right corner in the 23rd minute against Sturm Graz in the revamped Champions League.

"It's a childhood dream to play in this competition, I felt a lot of emotion," Magnetti shared. "I feel very proud to have scored the first European goal for Brest, especially in the Champions League." Brest clinched a 2-1 victory with forward Abdallah Sima demonstrating fine technique to spin and secure the ball in the 56th minute, following an own goal that leveled the score just before halftime.

The match, uncertain of how many fans were supporting Brest given the relocation, was held in Guingamp's Stade de Roudourou, about 114 kilometers from Brest. This shift was necessary as Brest's Stade Francis-Le Blé did not meet UEFA's seating requirements, offering only 5,000 UEFA-compliant seats out of 15,200.

Guided by coach Eric Roy, Brest's impressive third-place finish in the French league last season paved the way for their European debut, overcoming budget constraints. Up next for Brest is a match against another Austrian club, Salzburg, on October 1.

