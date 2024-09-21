Sanjay Manjrekar Lauds Jasprit Bumrah's Impeccable Bowling Skills

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has commended right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah, asserting that the bowler exhibits no weakness in his technique. Bumrah emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the second innings of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, claiming 4/50 in 11 overs.

Manjrekar emphasized Bumrah's sharp thinking and variation, particularly noting his aggressive approach against Taskin Ahmed. 'Indian cricket is so fortunate to have him,' he told ESPNcricinfo. Bumrah's recent feat of completing 400 international wickets, making him the 10th Indian bowler to do so, further attests to his prowess.

In a career spanning 196 international matches, Bumrah has amassed 401 wickets at an average of 21.01. He stands as the sixth Indian pacer to achieve this milestone, with remarkable performances across formats including 37 Tests, 89 ODIs, and 70 T20Is.

(With inputs from agencies.)