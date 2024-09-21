All Blacks Triumph Over Wallabies in Nail-Biting Rugby Championship Clash

New Zealand scored four tries within the first 20 minutes, overcoming an Australian fightback to secure a 31-28 victory in the Rugby Championship test at Stadium Australia on Saturday.

The All Blacks, despite being reduced to 13 men and managing only one penalty in the second half, held on to their early lead. This triumph marks their eighth consecutive win against the Wallabies and ensures the retention of the Bledisloe Cup for another year.

While the Wallabies showed resilience in the second half, the initial errors proved too costly. A 21st Rugby Championship title remains elusive for the All Blacks due to previous losses, but they aim to end the tournament on a high note in their upcoming match against Australia in Wellington.

