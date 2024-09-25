Punjab FC Faces Hyderabad FC in ISL Matchweek 3 Showdown

Punjab FC will clash with Hyderabad FC in the opening fixture of Matchweek 3 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. Punjab FC, having won their first two games, sits in third place on the points table, while Hyderabad FC looks to bounce back after a 3-0 defeat to Bengaluru FC in Matchweek 2.

The match holds special significance as both managers are set to face each other for the first time in their careers. Punjab FC, currently on their longest winning streak in ISL history, are eager to improve their defense, having failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six matches. Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, aims to break a scoring drought, having failed to net any goals in their last two games.

With star striker Luka Majcen sidelined due to injury, Punjab FC will rely on newly signed Norwegian forward Mushaga Bakenga to lead the attack. Punjab's head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis expressed confidence in Bakenga's abilities to adapt and deliver. Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto remains optimistic about his team's chances, emphasizing the need for more tactical work and better goal-scoring opportunities. Key players like Nihal Sudheesh and Tekcham Abhishek Singh for Punjab, and Mohammed Rafi and Abdul Rabeeh for Hyderabad, add another layer of excitement to this high-stakes match.

(With inputs from agencies.)