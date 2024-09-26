Argentina's Rugby Team Shines with Discipline in 2023 Championship

Argentina has long been known for its indiscipline on the rugby field, a trait that has often proven costly in test matches. However, this year marks a significant turnaround in the Rugby Championship. Surprisingly, they are the only team yet to receive a red or yellow card and boast the fewest penalties conceded (50) in the competition.

Coach Felipe Contepomi attributes this change not to a direct focus on discipline but to a refined approach to matches. 'We don't speak directly about discipline. We aim to be the best team we can and maybe that's the end result of doing the right things,' he stated at a press conference. 'We don't take shortcuts in training; we keep insisting on our method and play hard, especially in defense.'

Argentina has managed to keep all its players on the field for the last 12 test matches. 'Our philosophy is to trust in your teammates and the system, and then work as a group, all together.' Despite needing a decisive win against South Africa to claim the trophy, Argentina has delivered its best performance in the Rugby Championship since joining in 2012, with notable victories against South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.

