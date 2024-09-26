Left Menu

Mohammedan SC Clinch First ISL Victory with Fanai’s Decisive Goal

Mohammedan Sporting Club earned their first-ever win in the Indian Super League (ISL) by defeating Chennaiyin FC 1-0. Lalremsanga Fanai scored the decisive goal in the 39th minute. Despite Chennaiyin's strong start and several chances, particularly in the closing minutes, Mohammedan SC held their ground for the victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:15 IST
Mohammedan SC Clinch First ISL Victory with Fanai’s Decisive Goal
  • Country:
  • India

Mohammedan Sporting Club triumphed in their debut season in the Indian Super League (ISL) by securing a 1-0 victory against Chennaiyin FC on Thursday, thanks to Lalremsanga Fanai's solitary goal in the 39th minute.

Initially promoted to the ISL after winning the I-League, Mohammedan SC celebrated their first win in the top-tier league as they capitalized on Chennaiyin FC's defensive mistakes. An error by Chennaiyin's goalkeeper Samik Mitra allowed Fanai to net the only goal of the game.

Despite a persistent offensive effort from Chennaiyin FC, including a chance in the 94th minute to equalize, Mohammedan SC's disciplined defense secured the historic win. The result marks a significant milestone for the Kolkata-based club on their journey in the ISL.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024