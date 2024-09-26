Mohammedan SC Clinch First ISL Victory with Fanai’s Decisive Goal

Mohammedan Sporting Club triumphed in their debut season in the Indian Super League (ISL) by securing a 1-0 victory against Chennaiyin FC on Thursday, thanks to Lalremsanga Fanai's solitary goal in the 39th minute.

Initially promoted to the ISL after winning the I-League, Mohammedan SC celebrated their first win in the top-tier league as they capitalized on Chennaiyin FC's defensive mistakes. An error by Chennaiyin's goalkeeper Samik Mitra allowed Fanai to net the only goal of the game.

Despite a persistent offensive effort from Chennaiyin FC, including a chance in the 94th minute to equalize, Mohammedan SC's disciplined defense secured the historic win. The result marks a significant milestone for the Kolkata-based club on their journey in the ISL.

(With inputs from agencies.)