Mohammedan SC Clinch First ISL Victory with Fanai’s Decisive Goal
Mohammedan Sporting Club earned their first-ever win in the Indian Super League (ISL) by defeating Chennaiyin FC 1-0. Lalremsanga Fanai scored the decisive goal in the 39th minute. Despite Chennaiyin's strong start and several chances, particularly in the closing minutes, Mohammedan SC held their ground for the victory.
Mohammedan Sporting Club triumphed in their debut season in the Indian Super League (ISL) by securing a 1-0 victory against Chennaiyin FC on Thursday, thanks to Lalremsanga Fanai's solitary goal in the 39th minute.
Initially promoted to the ISL after winning the I-League, Mohammedan SC celebrated their first win in the top-tier league as they capitalized on Chennaiyin FC's defensive mistakes. An error by Chennaiyin's goalkeeper Samik Mitra allowed Fanai to net the only goal of the game.
Despite a persistent offensive effort from Chennaiyin FC, including a chance in the 94th minute to equalize, Mohammedan SC's disciplined defense secured the historic win. The result marks a significant milestone for the Kolkata-based club on their journey in the ISL.
(With inputs from agencies.)
