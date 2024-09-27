Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Elects to Bowl as India Clash with Bangladesh in Second Test

Under cloudy skies, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl in the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur. India leads the two-match series 1-0 after a significant win in Chennai, while Bangladesh aims to level the series.

India captain Rohit Sharma (Photo: BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
Under overcast conditions, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl in the second Test against Bangladesh on Friday at Kanpur.

India, having secured a commanding 280-run victory in the first Test in Chennai, leads the two-match series 1-0. Bangladesh seeks to bounce back and even the series.

After winning the toss, Sharma stated, "The pitch appears soft, so early wickets will be crucial. Our three seamers should leverage this condition." Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, content with batting first, hopes his team will capitalize on the opportunity.

The Indian lineup features Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj. Bangladesh's lineup includes Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, and Khaled Ahmed.

Bangladesh made two changes, adding Taijul Islam and Khaled Ahmed in place of Nahid and Taskin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

