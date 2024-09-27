Shakib Al Hasan's Farewell Match in Jeopardy Over Security Concerns

Star cricketer Shakib Al Hasan's aspirations for a farewell match in Bangladesh have encountered a significant hurdle. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed has stated that the board cannot provide personal security amid the ongoing legal case against him.

The 37-year-old veteran, who declared his immediate retirement from T20 Internationals on Thursday, expressed a wish to play his final match against South Africa at home in October, contingent on his safety being assured.

Faruque Ahmed clarified that ensuring Shakib's personal security falls outside the board's remit, indicating that such protection must come from the highest government levels. Shakib's involvement in a murder case during recent political unrest adds complexity to the situation. Subsequently, Shakib announced that the upcoming Test against India in Kanpur would be his last if his farewell in Mirpur doesn't materialize.

