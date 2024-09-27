Yuvraj Sandhu Shines in Yeangder TPC Golf Tournament

India's rising golf star Yuvraj Sandhu made a remarkable start with a 7-under 65, placing him tied for second after the first round of the Yeangder TPC golf tournament in Taiwan.

Sandhu, an early starter, showcased his skill with three birdies in the initial four holes and concluded with a brilliant 65, just one stroke behind Thailand's Suteepat Prateeptienchai, who led with an 8-under-par 64.

Despite recent challenges, Sandhu remains optimistic and grateful for the opportunity to compete on the Asian Tour, highlighting his resilience and love for the sport.

