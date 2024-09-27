Left Menu

Yuvraj Sandhu Shines in Yeangder TPC Golf Tournament

India's Yuvraj Sandhu started strongly with a 7-under 65 in the Yeangder TPC golf tournament in Taiwan, tying for second place after the first round. Several other Indian golfers also performed well. Sandhu, an ADT graduate and six-time winner on the Professional Golf Tour of India, expressed confidence despite recent struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 27-09-2024 13:34 IST
India's rising golf star Yuvraj Sandhu made a remarkable start with a 7-under 65, placing him tied for second after the first round of the Yeangder TPC golf tournament in Taiwan.

Sandhu, an early starter, showcased his skill with three birdies in the initial four holes and concluded with a brilliant 65, just one stroke behind Thailand's Suteepat Prateeptienchai, who led with an 8-under-par 64.

Despite recent challenges, Sandhu remains optimistic and grateful for the opportunity to compete on the Asian Tour, highlighting his resilience and love for the sport.

