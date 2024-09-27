Maxwell on Ashwin-Jadeja: Key to Australia's Success in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Glenn Maxwell believes that Australia's success in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy hinges on their batters' ability to handle Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja skillfully.

Maxwell acknowledged India's formidable record, aiming for their third consecutive series win in Australia. He pointed out that Ashwin and Jadeja have often dictated game outcomes.

The Victorian all-rounder, who last represented Australia in Test cricket in 2017, highlighted the importance of negating the Indian spin duo, which has taken 821 wickets in 330 innings together. Maxwell also praised Jasprit Bumrah as the best all-format bowler, recognizing his development since his early IPL days.

(With inputs from agencies.)