Left Menu

Maxwell on Ashwin-Jadeja: Key to Australia's Success in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Glenn Maxwell emphasizes the crucial role of handling Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for Australia's success in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He also commends Jasprit Bumrah's growth as an all-format bowler. India aims for their third consecutive Test series win in Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 13:47 IST
Maxwell on Ashwin-Jadeja: Key to Australia's Success in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Glenn Maxwell
  • Country:
  • India

Glenn Maxwell believes that Australia's success in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy hinges on their batters' ability to handle Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja skillfully.

Maxwell acknowledged India's formidable record, aiming for their third consecutive series win in Australia. He pointed out that Ashwin and Jadeja have often dictated game outcomes.

The Victorian all-rounder, who last represented Australia in Test cricket in 2017, highlighted the importance of negating the Indian spin duo, which has taken 821 wickets in 330 innings together. Maxwell also praised Jasprit Bumrah as the best all-format bowler, recognizing his development since his early IPL days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024