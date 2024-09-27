Miguel Oliveira Withdraws from Indonesian Grand Prix Due to Wrist Injury
Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira is set to miss the Indonesian Grand Prix following a wrist fracture sustained during practice at Mandalika. Oliveira, who ranks 14th in the riders' standings, is currently undergoing a 3D CT scan to determine if surgery is needed. Enea Bastianini of Ducati set the fastest lap.
Portuguese MotoGP rider Miguel Oliveira will not participate in the Indonesian Grand Prix after fracturing his wrist during a practice session at Mandalika. The injury occurred during a high-side crash at turn four, requiring immediate medical attention.
Oliveira, currently 14th in the riders' standings, is undergoing a three-dimensional CT scan at a hospital in Mataram to assess if surgery is necessary. Trackhouse Racing, Oliveira's team, confirmed the development via a statement.
Meanwhile, eight riders surpassed the previous lap record during practice, with Ducati's Enea Bastianini posting the fastest time of one minute and 29.630 seconds. Bastianini recently clinched victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
(With inputs from agencies.)
