India Set to Clash with Nepal in SAFF U17 Championship Semi-Finals

The Indian U17 football team is gearing up to face Nepal in the semi-finals of the SAFF U17 Championship. India topped Group A, while Nepal secured their place with a late victory against Bhutan. Both teams are preparing intensely, with India having ample rest and Nepal demonstrating a strong comeback spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thimphu | Updated: 27-09-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 15:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian U17 football team, buoyant with confidence, is set to face Nepal in the semi-finals of the SAFF U17 Championship on Saturday. The Blue Colts topped Group A with victories over Bangladesh and Maldives.

Nepal advanced to the semi-finals following a late winner against Bhutan, securing second place in Group B. Coach Ishfaq Ahmed emphasized the importance of recovery for his players, noting the challenges of playing on artificial turf.

Sunday's match promises intensity, with India's past victory over Nepal and Nepal's improved performance this year. Coaches from both teams anticipate a balanced contest, focusing on seizing opportunities and strategy execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

