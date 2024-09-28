Left Menu

Chelsea's Dominant Display: A 7-0 Thrashing of Crystal Palace

Chelsea, reigning Women's Super League champions, defeated newcomers Crystal Palace 7-0, leading the league early. Aggie Beever-Jones scored first, followed by five second-half goals from Lucy Bronze, Lauren James, Guro Reiten, Nathalie Bjorn, and Catarina Macario. Palace remains winless and goalless after two games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-09-2024 02:12 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 02:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Chelsea, reigning Women's Super League champions, showcased their dominance with a 7-0 victory over newcomers Crystal Palace on Friday. The win saw them take an early lead at the top of the table.

Despite a shaky start, with Palace holding firm in the early stages, Chelsea broke the deadlock with an Aggie Beever-Jones goal in the 38th minute. The floodgates opened in the second half, starting with a superb strike from new signing Lucy Bronze in the 48th minute. Lauren James, Guro Reiten, and Nathalie Bjorn added further goals in quick succession.

Reiten scored again in the 90th minute, and Catarina Macario completed the onslaught with a stoppage-time goal. Chelsea now sits atop the league with six points from two games, while Palace languishes at the bottom of the 12-team table with zero goals scored and 11 conceded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

