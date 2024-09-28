Caleb Clarke Shines as All Blacks Triumph Over Wallabies

Caleb Clarke was the star of the show as New Zealand claimed a dominant 33-13 win over the Wallabies in Wellington, marking their third victory in the Rugby Championship and ending a six-year drought in the city.

The All Blacks' potent back three, consisting of Sevu Reece, Will Jordan, and the impressive Clarke, each crossed the try line in the first half. Tamaiti Williams added another try post-break, and Clarke secured his second in the final quarter to seal the win.

The Wallabies managed to put up a fight with a Fraser McReight try and two Noah Lolesio penalties, but their overall campaign yielded only one win. Despite falling short of their 21st Rugby Championship title due to earlier losses, the All Blacks were pleased to send their former captain, Sam Cane, off as a winner in his 100th test.

