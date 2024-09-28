Left Menu

Caleb Clarke Shines as All Blacks Triumph Over Wallabies

Caleb Clarke scored two tries in New Zealand's 33-13 victory over the Wallabies, breaking a six-year victory drought in Wellington. Other tries came from Sevu Reece, Will Jordan, and Tamaiti Williams. The Wallabies had one try and two penalties, showing resilience but falling short in the Rugby Championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:32 IST
Caleb Clarke Shines as All Blacks Triumph Over Wallabies

Caleb Clarke was the star of the show as New Zealand claimed a dominant 33-13 win over the Wallabies in Wellington, marking their third victory in the Rugby Championship and ending a six-year drought in the city.

The All Blacks' potent back three, consisting of Sevu Reece, Will Jordan, and the impressive Clarke, each crossed the try line in the first half. Tamaiti Williams added another try post-break, and Clarke secured his second in the final quarter to seal the win.

The Wallabies managed to put up a fight with a Fraser McReight try and two Noah Lolesio penalties, but their overall campaign yielded only one win. Despite falling short of their 21st Rugby Championship title due to earlier losses, the All Blacks were pleased to send their former captain, Sam Cane, off as a winner in his 100th test.

(With inputs from agencies.)

