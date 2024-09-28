Neeraj Chopra Shares Secret to Success: Mindset and Consistency

Neeraj Chopra, India's star javelin thrower who has earned two Olympic medals, revealed the secret behind his consistent performance and success: a positive mindset and strong belief in his abilities. Speaking at an event at Sports University of Haryana in Rai, Sonipat, Chopra emphasized the power of positivity and self-confidence in achieving excellence.

Chopra highlighted the crucial role of self-belief and mental strength in his preparation for competitions. Discussing his ability to consistently surpass the 85-meter mark, he cited rigorous mental and physical training as key contributors to his success. 'You have to continue training. Sometimes, the body will not permit it, but I think the mind is the most powerful thing. I push myself and remind myself that I have to complete my training as planned,' Chopra explained.

In the Diamond League final in Brussels, Belgium, Chopra narrowly missed the title by just 1 centimeter, finishing second with a best throw of 87.86 meters. His approach underscores the importance of mental determination and physical endurance. Chopra has shown remarkable consistency across major events, including setting a national record of 89.94 meters at the Stockholm leg in 2022 and achieving his career's second-best throw of 89.49 meters at the Lausanne meet last month.

