Neeraj Chopra Shares Secret to Success: Mindset and Consistency

Neeraj Chopra, India's star javelin thrower with two Olympic medals, credits his positive mindset and rigorous training for his consistent performance. His mental strength and determination play key roles in achieving excellence, as exhibited in his recent Diamond League appearances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:06 IST
Neeraj Chopra (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Neeraj Chopra, India's star javelin thrower who has earned two Olympic medals, revealed the secret behind his consistent performance and success: a positive mindset and strong belief in his abilities. Speaking at an event at Sports University of Haryana in Rai, Sonipat, Chopra emphasized the power of positivity and self-confidence in achieving excellence.

Chopra highlighted the crucial role of self-belief and mental strength in his preparation for competitions. Discussing his ability to consistently surpass the 85-meter mark, he cited rigorous mental and physical training as key contributors to his success. 'You have to continue training. Sometimes, the body will not permit it, but I think the mind is the most powerful thing. I push myself and remind myself that I have to complete my training as planned,' Chopra explained.

In the Diamond League final in Brussels, Belgium, Chopra narrowly missed the title by just 1 centimeter, finishing second with a best throw of 87.86 meters. His approach underscores the importance of mental determination and physical endurance. Chopra has shown remarkable consistency across major events, including setting a national record of 89.94 meters at the Stockholm leg in 2022 and achieving his career's second-best throw of 89.49 meters at the Lausanne meet last month.

