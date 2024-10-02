Left Menu

UEFA Fines Kosovo's FFK for Nations League Match Incidents

UEFA announced a 61,000-euro fine for the Football Federation of Kosovo due to fan disruptions during their Nations League match against Romania last month. The match saw interruptions due to flares, pitch invasions, and whistling during the Romanian anthem. The FFK also received a warning for media obligations violations.

UEFA has fined the Football Federation of Kosovo (FFK) 61,000 euros ($67,502) following disruptions at their Nations League match against Romania last month. This announcement was made on Wednesday.

The game, held on Sept. 6 at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Pristina, Kosovo, ended in a 3-0 defeat for the hosts and was marred by multiple interruptions. Fans lit and threw flares, invaded the pitch, and disrupted the Romanian national anthem before kickoff. Additionally, the FFK received a warning for failing to meet media obligations.

In a related context, during a 2023 Euro 2024 qualifier, UEFA had sanctioned the Romanian soccer federation for pro-Serbia chants by supporters. The match in Bucharest was stopped for 50 minutes as some home fans chanted 'Serbia, Serbia' and held banners declaring 'Kosovo is Serbia'. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, recognized by over 100 countries, excluding Romania.

