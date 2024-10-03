Rookie Sprint Race Postponed: FIA Plans for 2025 Concept

The governing body of Formula One has announced that the anticipated rookie sprint race in Abu Dhabi, following the season's last grand prix, will not take place. Despite initial enthusiasm for the idea, various hurdles have delayed its execution.

The Formula One commission, after meeting at the Red Bull team's facility in Faenza, Italy, chose to defer the event, formerly planned for 2024. The FIA cited timing and organizational challenges as primary reasons for the postponement.

Scheduled for December 8 at Yas Marina, the rookie sprint race promised a unique format allowing up to 10 new drivers to showcase their talent in a competitive setting. Plans are underway to revisit the concept for a potential 2025 introduction.

