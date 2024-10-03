Bangladesh Eyes Breakthrough at Women's T20 World Cup 2024

In anticipation of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Bangladesh's cricket captain Nigar Sultana heralds the tournament as a major opportunity for the national team. They are set to face Scotland in the opening match on Thursday, aiming to set the tone for the rest of their campaign.

Expressing her aspirations, Sultana emphasized the chance to demonstrate Bangladesh's cricketing prowess on the global stage. "This event is crucial for us to display the talent and skill our team possesses," she said. Despite this being her fourth World Cup, Sultana remains eager to secure her first win, aiming for a victory in every match.

The captain also highlighted their ambition to reach the semi-finals, which she believes would build crucial momentum. Despite a rocky start with a loss to Sri Lanka in a warm-up game, their subsequent victory over Pakistan has revitalized the team's confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)