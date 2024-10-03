Maharashtra Honors Sports Excellence: Lifetime Achievement for Pradeep Gandhe
The Maharashtra government announced the 'Shivchhatrapati' state sports award for lifetime achievement will go to badminton player Pradeep Gandhe for 2022-23. Additionally, 29 athletes in various sports will receive awards for their excellence. Eight athletes with disabilities are also recognized for the prestigious award.
The Maharashtra government has declared that badminton player Pradeep Gandhe will receive the 'Shivchhatrapati' state sports award for lifetime achievement for 2022-23. This accolade acknowledges Gandhe's significant contribution to the sport.
Additionally, the government announced recognition for 29 sportspersons excelling across various disciplines including athletics, badminton, and carrom. The list extends to chess, shooting, and less mainstream sports such as malkhamb and aatyapaatya, a unique team game.
This year, the awards will also honor eight 'divyang' players, spotlighting the achievements of sportspersons with disabilities. Such honors are indicative of Maharashtra's commitment to promoting a diverse array of sports and encouraging inclusivity in athletics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
