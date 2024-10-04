New Zealand Faces India in Thrilling T20 World Cup Showdown

In a crucial Group A fixture of the women's T20 World Cup, New Zealand's skipper Sophie Devine chose to bat first against India, underscoring their strategic approach.

India enters this match with significant momentum, having secured victories in their warm-up games, and a history of reaching semifinals in the past three tournaments, intensifying their bid for a maiden title.

The spotlight is on key players like Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana for India, while New Zealand relies on the prowess of Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr to lead them in this high-stakes encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)