Tragic Discovery: Salil Ankola's Mother's Death Investigated

The shocking death of Mala Ashok Ankola, mother of former cricketer Salil Ankola, came to public attention when her body was discovered in her Pune apartment with her throat slit.

According to law enforcement, the injuries initially appear to be self-inflicted, but they are investigating from all angles to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the death.

Salil Ankola, now known for acting in films and TV series, played cricket for India in both Test matches and ODIs between 1989 and 1997, before moving into entertainment.

