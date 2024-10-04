Left Menu

Rosemary Mair's Stellar Spell Leads New Zealand to World Cup Triumph Over India

In their Women's T20 World Cup opener, New Zealand secured a commanding 58-run victory over India, thanks to Rosemary Mair's brilliant four-wicket haul. India's chase fell short, dismissed for 102. Earlier, New Zealand, led by Sophie Devine's fifty, posted a competitive 160/4 in Dubai.

New Zealand team. (Photo- White Ferns X). Image Credit: ANI
New Zealand's Women's T20 World Cup campaign started with a dominant performance against India in Dubai. The standout performer was Rosemary Mair, whose remarkable four-wicket haul dismantled the Indian batting lineup, ensuring a comprehensive 58-run victory for the White Ferns.

India's pursuit of a challenging 161 runs got off to a disastrous start, with early dismissals leaving them struggling at 28/2. Rosemary Mair's critical breakthrough of dismissing Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur set the tone for the innings, which saw India crumble to a mere 102 in 19 overs.

Earlier in the match, New Zealand, opting to bat first, set a competitive total of 160/4. Sophie Devine led the charge with a dazzling half-century. New Zealand's innings featured significant contributions from Georgia Plimmer and Suzie Bates, building a solid foundation that proved pivotal in their opening match success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

