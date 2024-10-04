Unstoppable India and England's Test Cricket Revolution

England opener Zak Crawley commended Indian batsmen for their aggressive play during the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur, where India secured a victory from a difficult position. As the world's top-ranked Test side, India wrapped up their 2-0 series win against Bangladesh despite challenging weather conditions.

The Kanpur Test, hampered by rain, saw India claw back after Bangladesh's initial lead. On the fourth day, India dismissed Bangladesh for 233, rapidly scored 285/9, and took two crucial wickets before closing. By day five, India restricted Bangladesh to 146 and chased down their target of 95 runs with ease.

As England prepare to face Pakistan in Multan, Crawley expressed admiration for India's 'world-class' players, whose playstyle resonates with England's recent 'Bazball' strategy under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum. This fearless brand of cricket has bolstered Crawley's performance, who has scored 1,621 runs in 26 Tests since McCullum's appointment.

England currently sits fourth in the ICC World Test Championship standings following victories against West Indies and Sri Lanka. In contrast, Pakistan, led by Shan Masood, face mounting pressure ahead of the first Test against England, having not won a home Test since February 2021. Their squad aims to reverse past defeats, including a 3-0 loss to England in 2022.

