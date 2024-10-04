Left Menu

Paul Pogba's Doping Ban Reduced to 18 Months

Paul Pogba's doping suspension has been reduced from four years to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Initially suspended in 2023 for testing positive for a banned substance, Pogba maintains his innocence and plans to appeal. His contract with Juventus runs till 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 23:22 IST
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has reduced French soccer player Paul Pogba's doping suspension to 18 months. Originally facing a four-year ban, the decision comes after he tested positive for DHEA, a substance that boosts testosterone levels.

Pogba, who plays for Italy's Juventus and holds a contract until June 2026, was initially suspended by Italy's national anti-doping organization in September 2023. The suspension followed a positive test for prohibited 'non-endogenous testosterone metabolites' after a Serie A match against Udinese.

Pogba has denied any wrongdoing, asserting his intention to appeal the ruling to CAS. He remains steadfast in his claim of innocence in the wake of the doping test results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

