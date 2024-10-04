Paul Pogba's Doping Ban Reduced to 18 Months

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has reduced French soccer player Paul Pogba's doping suspension to 18 months. Originally facing a four-year ban, the decision comes after he tested positive for DHEA, a substance that boosts testosterone levels.

Pogba, who plays for Italy's Juventus and holds a contract until June 2026, was initially suspended by Italy's national anti-doping organization in September 2023. The suspension followed a positive test for prohibited 'non-endogenous testosterone metabolites' after a Serie A match against Udinese.

Pogba has denied any wrongdoing, asserting his intention to appeal the ruling to CAS. He remains steadfast in his claim of innocence in the wake of the doping test results.

(With inputs from agencies.)