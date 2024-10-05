Left Menu

Premier League Denies Manchester City Game Postponement Ahead of Club World Cup

Manchester City's request to delay the start of the 2025-26 Premier League season post-Club World Cup has been denied. Manager Pep Guardiola highlights the challenges of a packed calendar, with players like Rodri expressing potential strike concerns over excessive game schedules impacting recovery time.

05-10-2024
The Premier League has turned down Manchester City's appeal to postpone the opening matches of the 2025-26 season. This request was intended to give players additional recovery time following their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, according to City Manager Pep Guardiola.

Concerns over a congested soccer calendar have been voiced by an increasing number of players and managers. A report from the global players' union, FIFPRO, indicates that some players have only 12% of the year for rest. Premier League officials did not comment on the decision outside regular business hours.

In light of these issues, City midfielder Rodri mentioned in September that players might consider strike action due to the demanding schedule. A recent knee injury has sidelined him for the season. Guardiola expressed frustration regarding the lack of scheduling flexibility, stating, "The Premier League does not accommodate our recovery needs."

