Ben Stokes to Miss First Pakistan Test

England's captain, Ben Stokes, will miss the opening test against Pakistan due to a hamstring injury. The test series begins Monday in Multan, with Ollie Pope stepping in as captain. Stokes is optimistic about returning for the second test, but bowling prospects remain uncertain.

England's cricket team faces a setback as captain Ben Stokes will not participate in the first test against Pakistan. The decision comes as Stokes continues his recovery from a torn hamstring suffered in August.

The three-test series is set to begin in Multan on Monday, where Ollie Pope will lead the team in Stokes' absence. This marks Pope's first experience as captain in an overseas test.

Despite Stokes' hopes of being fit, he decided to skip the opener to focus on returning for the second match. However, his participation in bowling remains in doubt. Pope previously led England to victory against Sri Lanka last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

