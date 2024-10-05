Left Menu

Premier League Stands Firm on Scheduling Amid Players' Concerns

The Premier League has decided not to postpone Manchester City's opening games of the 2025-26 season, despite concerns about player fatigue from the expanded FIFA Club World Cup. Manager Pep Guardiola highlights the struggle with congested schedules while player unions take legal action against FIFA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 16:39 IST
Premier League Stands Firm on Scheduling Amid Players' Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Premier League has confirmed it will not reschedule Manchester City's opening matches for the 2025-26 season, following the FIFA Club World Cup in the U.S., despite pleas from the club's manager, Pep Guardiola. The expanding football calendar has become a major concern for elite clubs wary of player burnout.

With Manchester City and Chelsea set to compete in the extended month-long Club World Cup, Guardiola expressed disappointment at the Premier League's refusal to delay the next season's start, citing a need for recovery time amid potential 70-80 game schedules.

Player unions are ramping up pressure, with FIFPRO's European branches initiating legal action against FIFA over the congested fixture list, voicing concerns over inadequate rest impacting player health and performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024