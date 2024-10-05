Premier League Stands Firm on Scheduling Amid Players' Concerns

The Premier League has confirmed it will not reschedule Manchester City's opening matches for the 2025-26 season, following the FIFA Club World Cup in the U.S., despite pleas from the club's manager, Pep Guardiola. The expanding football calendar has become a major concern for elite clubs wary of player burnout.

With Manchester City and Chelsea set to compete in the extended month-long Club World Cup, Guardiola expressed disappointment at the Premier League's refusal to delay the next season's start, citing a need for recovery time amid potential 70-80 game schedules.

Player unions are ramping up pressure, with FIFPRO's European branches initiating legal action against FIFA over the congested fixture list, voicing concerns over inadequate rest impacting player health and performance.

