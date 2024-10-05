Left Menu

Security Heightened for Controversial India-Bangladesh T20I Match

In Gwalior, security measures are ramped up for the T20I match between India and Bangladesh. Over 2,500 policemen are deployed following prohibitory orders. Right-wing groups, Bajrang Dal and Hindu Mahasabha, are protesting the match, demanding its cancellation and urging businesses to shut down in protest.

Security measures in Gwalior have intensified ahead of the T20I cricket match between India and Bangladesh set to take place on Sunday. Police have deployed more than 2,500 officers to ensure safety at the Madhavrao Scindia Stadium and across the city.

In response to recent prohibitory orders, authorities are also meticulously monitoring social media platforms for potentially inflammatory content. Meanwhile, right-wing groups Bajrang Dal and Hindu Mahasabha continue their vehement opposition to the match.

The groups argue that cricket matches with neighboring countries do not promote peace and are insisting on a city-wide shutdown. Their protests have confined the Bangladesh team to their hotel and the stadium for practice sessions, adding tension to the event.

