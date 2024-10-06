Mohammedan SC Struggles Against ISL Giants Mohun Bagan SG
Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov recognizes his team fell short in their 0-3 loss to ISL champions Mohun Bagan SG in the Kolkata derby. The defeat, marked by a display of disparity in quality, stresses the need for improvements as the squad adjusts to top-flight challenges.
In a revealing post-match analysis, Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov candidly acknowledged his team's shortcomings against the formidable Mohun Bagan SG, defenders of the Indian Super League (ISL) crown. The Mariners soundly defeated the Black and Whites 3-0 in the season's opening Kolkata derby, all goals striking net before halftime. The match underscored the steep challenge Mohammedan faces as they settle into the premier division.
Despite a promising victory against Chennaiyin FC, Chernyshov conceded that his squad did not match the prowess of Mohun Bagan. "Today, Mohun Bagan SG displayed the true caliber of an ISL powerhouse," Chernyshov commented in the post-game review hosted by the ISL's official website. "While my players strived valiantly, the profound quality gap was evident," he remarked, attributing the performance partly to fatigue.
Absent midfielder Alexis Gomez was not blamed for the lackluster showing. Chernyshov suggested that competitors may have initially underestimated his side—the newcomers from the I-League. He likened the performance disparity to "a Tata competing with a Ferrari," stressing the need for comprehensive upgrades in skill, speed, and strategy if the team hopes to thrive in the ISL.
