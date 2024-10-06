Left Menu

Mohammedan SC Struggles Against ISL Giants Mohun Bagan SG

Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov recognizes his team fell short in their 0-3 loss to ISL champions Mohun Bagan SG in the Kolkata derby. The defeat, marked by a display of disparity in quality, stresses the need for improvements as the squad adjusts to top-flight challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 14:31 IST
Mohammedan SC Struggles Against ISL Giants Mohun Bagan SG
Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a revealing post-match analysis, Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov candidly acknowledged his team's shortcomings against the formidable Mohun Bagan SG, defenders of the Indian Super League (ISL) crown. The Mariners soundly defeated the Black and Whites 3-0 in the season's opening Kolkata derby, all goals striking net before halftime. The match underscored the steep challenge Mohammedan faces as they settle into the premier division.

Despite a promising victory against Chennaiyin FC, Chernyshov conceded that his squad did not match the prowess of Mohun Bagan. "Today, Mohun Bagan SG displayed the true caliber of an ISL powerhouse," Chernyshov commented in the post-game review hosted by the ISL's official website. "While my players strived valiantly, the profound quality gap was evident," he remarked, attributing the performance partly to fatigue.

Absent midfielder Alexis Gomez was not blamed for the lackluster showing. Chernyshov suggested that competitors may have initially underestimated his side—the newcomers from the I-League. He likened the performance disparity to "a Tata competing with a Ferrari," stressing the need for comprehensive upgrades in skill, speed, and strategy if the team hopes to thrive in the ISL.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024