Delhi and Bengal Triumph in Final Hockey Matches

Delhi and Bengal both secured wins in their final group matches at the 14th Junior Women National Hockey Championships on Sunday. However, victory was bittersweet as it was insufficient for them to qualify for the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinal line-up is already in place with Madhya Pradesh set to face Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand taking on Maharashtra, Haryana clashing with Punjab, and Chhattisgarh against Odisha.

In their respective matches, Delhi edged past Puducherry 2-1 with goals from Pooja and Anshika, while Bengal dominated Bihar 9-1, with standout performances from Horo Selestina, who netted four goals.

