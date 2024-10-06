Left Menu

Delhi and Bengal Triumph in Final Hockey Matches

Delhi and Bengal achieved victory in their last group matches at the 14th Junior Women National Hockey Championships. However, these wins were not sufficient to secure quarterfinal spots. Key performances included Delhi's 2-1 win over Puducherry and Bengal's 9-1 thrashing of Bihar, led by Horo Selestina's four goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 06-10-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 17:17 IST
Delhi and Bengal Triumph in Final Hockey Matches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi and Bengal both secured wins in their final group matches at the 14th Junior Women National Hockey Championships on Sunday. However, victory was bittersweet as it was insufficient for them to qualify for the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinal line-up is already in place with Madhya Pradesh set to face Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand taking on Maharashtra, Haryana clashing with Punjab, and Chhattisgarh against Odisha.

In their respective matches, Delhi edged past Puducherry 2-1 with goals from Pooja and Anshika, while Bengal dominated Bihar 9-1, with standout performances from Horo Selestina, who netted four goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024