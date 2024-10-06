Left Menu

Harmanpreet's Unfortunate Injury Overshadows India’s Victory Over Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2024

India clinched a dramatic six-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, despite a potential tournament-ending injury to captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Kaur's leadership and the team's resilience, marked by Shafali Verma's key performance, led India to a successful chase of Pakistan's modest target.

Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

In a dramatic twist at the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur faced a significant setback after sustaining an injury during the high-stakes match against Pakistan. The incident unfolded at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, forcing Kaur to retire hurt while batting for 29 off 24 balls, an event that left her visibly moved.

Despite the setback, Kaur's leadership shone through as she expertly anchored India's innings, enabling a turnaround alongside Deepti Sharma. The duo cautiously picked singles and built a partnership that steadied India's chase after losing initial wickets, demonstrating strategic mastery to keep the team in contention.

The match, highlighted by opener Shafali Verma's decisive innings, witnessed India's resilience leading to a six-wicket win. Verma's sparkling 32 runs off 35 balls set the tone early on. However, concerns linger over the severity of Kaur's injury, potentially impacting her crucial role in the ongoing tournament. Meanwhile, Pakistan struggled initially, hindered by Arundhati Reddy's bowling clinic, which helped restrict them to 105/8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

