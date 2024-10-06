Brian Lara Celebrates Durga Puja in Kolkata: A Festive First for the Cricket Legend

Legendary cricket icon Brian Lara added a touch of global fame to the Durga Puja festivities as he attended the Suruchi Sangha Club pandal in South Kolkata on Sunday. Accompanied by West Bengal State Minister Aroop Biswas, Lara mingled with Durga Puja committee members and captured the moment with a selfie alongside the Durga idol.

Reflecting on his experience, the former Caribbean batsman praised the festival's vibrancy, sharing that it was his first time experiencing Kolkata during the renowned celebrations. Lara expressed his gratitude for the warm reception he receives in India, particularly in Kolkata, highlighting the city's deep appreciation and love for him on this special occasion.

Durga Puja, or Durgotsava, is a major Hindu festival celebrating the victory of good over evil, symbolized by Goddess Durga defeating the demon Mahishasura. The festivities span ten days, culminating in significant rituals during Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and Vijayadashami.

Renowned for his cricketing prowess, Lara holds the record for the highest individual score in first-class cricket with an unbeaten 501 runs. The cricket maestro retired from international cricket in 2007, concluding with 22,358 runs and 53 international centuries to his name. Lara also achieved the highest number of runs in a single over in a Test match, scoring 28 runs against South Africa's Robin Peterson in 2003.

Meanwhile, in Howrah, former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly joined in the Durga Puja festivities, offering prayers at a local pandal. The ex-India skipper's visit attracted numerous fans eager to catch a glimpse of him, underlining the festive season's widespread appeal. (ANI)

