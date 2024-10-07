Indian Shuttlers Aim for Redemption at Arctic Open
Star shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen lead the Indian team at the Arctic Open Super 500, aiming to regain form post-Paris Olympics. Sindhu has new coaches, while Sen seeks revenge against past opponents. Kidambi Srikanth returns from injury, with other Indian players vying for success in various categories.
Star shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen are spearheading the Indian contingent for the Arctic Open Super 500 tournament starting Tuesday. Both are determined to regain momentum after a disappointing Paris Olympics.
This marks their first tournament since the Olympics, as Sindhu brings in Anup Sridhar and Korean legend Lee Syun Il as her new coaches. Lakshya Sen, who narrowly missed an Olympic medal, underwent physical assessments in Austria.
Kidambi Srikanth, back from a four-month injury, joins the competition along with younger talents. Indian women Malvika Bansod and Aakarshi Kashyap are also aiming for strong performances, highlighting India's robust presence across categories.
