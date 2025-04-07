Left Menu

Indian Badminton Stars Gear Up for Redemption at Asia Championships

India's top badminton players, including PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, aim to regain their form at the Badminton Asia Championships after a challenging season. Other notable players like HS Prannoy and Priyanshu Rajawat will also compete in the tournament, which concludes on April 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ningbo | Updated: 07-04-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 18:33 IST
India's elite badminton players, featuring household names like PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, are set to make a comeback as they participate in the Badminton Asia Championships. The tournament, starting Tuesday, offers a chance for these athletes to turn around their less-than-ideal performances from earlier in the season.

Among the competing players, HS Prannoy and Sen, along with emerging talents like Kiran George and Priyanshu Rajawat, will be striving for excellence in the men's singles category. Meanwhile, Sindhu will lead the women's campaign as compatriots aim to make an impact, despite facing a field of tough contenders.

In addition to the individual events, India's doubles teams will enter the fray, with the tournament expected to witness some intense matchups. As the event concludes on April 13, the anticipation is high for Indian shuttlers to reclaim their winning ways on the continental stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

