Kevin Yu Achieves Historic Victory at Sanderson Farms Championship

Kevin Yu clinched victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship, becoming the third Taiwanese to win a U.S. PGA Tour title. Overcoming Beau Hossler in a playoff, Yu realized a lifelong dream, supported by his driving range-owning father. This win cements his legacy alongside Taiwanese golf legends.

Updated: 07-10-2024 10:22 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 10:22 IST
In a thrilling finale to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Yu captured his first U.S. PGA Tour title, cementing his place in Taiwanese golf history. The Taoyuan native sank crucial putts on the 18th hole to reach a playoff against California's Beau Hossler and seized victory on the first extra hole.

Yu, who participated in Olympic golf, joins T.C. Chen and C.T. Pan as Taiwanese champions on the Tour. With a powerful final round in Mississippi, Yu achieved his long-held ambition, fulfilling the prediction of his father, Tommy Yu, who has supported his son's golfing career since childhood.

Proudly joined by both Chen and Pan, Yu celebrated the win with his family. This accomplishment also marks his first Tour win since turning professional three years ago, ensuring his future spot at the winners' parking area, a symbol of his remarkable journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

