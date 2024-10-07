Left Menu

Injury Sidelines Belgium's Amadou Onana from Nations League Matches

Belgium's midfielder Amadou Onana is out for the upcoming Nations League matches due to a hamstring injury. Aster Vranckx replaces him for the games against Italy and France. Onana sustained the injury in a Champions League win. Kevin De Bruyne is also unavailable for the Belgian squad.

Belgium's national football team will face Italy and France in the Nations League without the talents of defensive midfielder Amadou Onana. Onana, who plays for Aston Villa, has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury sustained during a match against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The 23-year-old's absence is a significant blow to the Belgian squad, which will also miss the leadership of Captain Kevin De Bruyne, who is still recovering from an injury incurred last month while playing for Manchester City.

In response to Onana's unavailability, the national team has called up VfL Wolfsburg's Aster Vranckx to bolster their midfield lineup for the crucial matches against Italy on October 10 and France on October 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

