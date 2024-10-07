Mohun Bagan Withdraws from AFC Champions League Match Amid Safety Concerns

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, a prominent football club from Kolkata, has withdrawn from the AFC Champions League match against Tractor FC in Iran, citing security concerns amid regional instability. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed this development on Monday.

The club decided against traveling for the October 2 match, prioritizing the 'safety and security' of its players. This decision followed a state of mourning in Iran after an Israeli airstrike resulted in the death of a Revolutionary Guard general. Due to the club's absence, all their previous matches in the tournament have been nullified.

The AFC announced that the matter would be directed to the relevant committees for further decisions. Mohun Bagan had earlier achieved a goalless draw against FC Ravshan. Requests to reschedule or relocate the Iran match were made to AFC and India's Ministry of External Affairs based on players' collective concerns.

