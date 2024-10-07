Left Menu

Mohun Bagan Withdraws from AFC Champions League Match Amid Safety Concerns

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, a Kolkata-based football club, withdrew from an AFC Champions League match against Tractor FC in Iran due to security concerns. The decision, based on safety advisories, led to the cancellation of their participation. The issue awaits further deliberation by AFC committees.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, a prominent football club from Kolkata, has withdrawn from the AFC Champions League match against Tractor FC in Iran, citing security concerns amid regional instability. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed this development on Monday.

The club decided against traveling for the October 2 match, prioritizing the 'safety and security' of its players. This decision followed a state of mourning in Iran after an Israeli airstrike resulted in the death of a Revolutionary Guard general. Due to the club's absence, all their previous matches in the tournament have been nullified.

The AFC announced that the matter would be directed to the relevant committees for further decisions. Mohun Bagan had earlier achieved a goalless draw against FC Ravshan. Requests to reschedule or relocate the Iran match were made to AFC and India's Ministry of External Affairs based on players' collective concerns.

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

