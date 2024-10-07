Cricket4Good: Empowering Future Stars Through Inspirational Clinics

The International Cricket Council (ICC) in collaboration with UNICEF launched a remarkable initiative called 'Cricket4Good', hosting motivational clinics at the ICC Academy Indoor Nets in Dubai.

These sessions, held on October 4 and 5, featured star players from the Bangladesh and Pakistan women's teams, gathered for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. The clinics drew over 100 enthusiastic young girls, eager to learn from their cricketing idols.

Led by Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana, Friday's clinic involved the entire squad engaging young participants in skill-enhancing activities. On Saturday, Pakistan's players, including Najiha Alvi and Syeda Aroob Shah, offered insights on focus, perseverance, and cricket fundamentals.

This effort is part of ICC's 'Cricket4Good', promoting empowerment and inclusion through the sport. By connecting youth with elite athletes, cricket serves to instill invaluable life skills.

Amid the ongoing tournament, both teams have faced challenges. Pakistan stunned Sri Lanka but fell to India, whereas Bangladesh opened with a win against Scotland, but lost a close match to England.

Prospects remain high as Bangladesh prepares to face West Indies on Thursday, while Pakistan will challenge Australia on Friday.

