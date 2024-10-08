Harry Kane Cleared for England Duty Amidst Injury Fears

England captain Harry Kane has been declared fit to continue with the national team for the Nations League fixtures, following a review by Football Association medical staff. Bayern Munich confirmed on Monday that the striker does not have a structural injury.

Kane, who has been prolific in front of goal for Bayern Munich this season, faced a scare during a match against Eintracht Frankfurt. The encounter saw him clash with an opponent and require medical attention for his right leg before being substituted.

After a direct transfer to England, medical evaluation showed no serious concerns for Kane's fitness. Meanwhile, Ezri Konsa, Kobbie Mainoo, and Morgan Gibbs-White have been ruled out due to injuries, affecting England's lineup for upcoming matches against Greece and Finland.

(With inputs from agencies.)