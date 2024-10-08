Harry Kane Cleared for England Duty Amidst Injury Fears
Harry Kane of Bayern Munich has been cleared of structural injury, allowing him to remain with the England national team for the Nations League fixtures. Despite concerns following a match incident, medical staff confirm Kane's condition is stable. Meanwhile, others like Ezri Konsa will miss upcoming games.
England captain Harry Kane has been declared fit to continue with the national team for the Nations League fixtures, following a review by Football Association medical staff. Bayern Munich confirmed on Monday that the striker does not have a structural injury.
Kane, who has been prolific in front of goal for Bayern Munich this season, faced a scare during a match against Eintracht Frankfurt. The encounter saw him clash with an opponent and require medical attention for his right leg before being substituted.
After a direct transfer to England, medical evaluation showed no serious concerns for Kane's fitness. Meanwhile, Ezri Konsa, Kobbie Mainoo, and Morgan Gibbs-White have been ruled out due to injuries, affecting England's lineup for upcoming matches against Greece and Finland.
(With inputs from agencies.)
