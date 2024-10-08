Left Menu

Harry Kane Cleared for England Duty Amidst Injury Fears

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich has been cleared of structural injury, allowing him to remain with the England national team for the Nations League fixtures. Despite concerns following a match incident, medical staff confirm Kane's condition is stable. Meanwhile, others like Ezri Konsa will miss upcoming games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 01:41 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 01:41 IST
Harry Kane Cleared for England Duty Amidst Injury Fears
Harry Kane

England captain Harry Kane has been declared fit to continue with the national team for the Nations League fixtures, following a review by Football Association medical staff. Bayern Munich confirmed on Monday that the striker does not have a structural injury.

Kane, who has been prolific in front of goal for Bayern Munich this season, faced a scare during a match against Eintracht Frankfurt. The encounter saw him clash with an opponent and require medical attention for his right leg before being substituted.

After a direct transfer to England, medical evaluation showed no serious concerns for Kane's fitness. Meanwhile, Ezri Konsa, Kobbie Mainoo, and Morgan Gibbs-White have been ruled out due to injuries, affecting England's lineup for upcoming matches against Greece and Finland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024