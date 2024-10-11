Ghana Held in Goalless Stalemate as Algeria and Others Shine in AFCON Qualifiers
Ghana were held to a 0-0 draw by Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, leaving their campaign in jeopardy. Despite missed opportunities by Ghana, Algeria and Burkina Faso secured emphatic victories. Sudan's coach, Kwesi Appiah, temporarily relinquished his GFA role to avoid conflicts.
Ghana struggled to break down Sudan in a lively 0-0 home draw during the Africa Cup of Nations qualification, leaving their hopes of reaching next year's finals in Morocco hanging by a thread. Ghana remains winless after three matches, significantly jeopardizing their qualification campaign.
Meanwhile, Algeria showcased their dominance with a commanding 5-1 victory over Togo, thanks to a double from Said Benrahma and additional goals from Houssem Aouar, Amine Gouiri, and Mohamed Amoura. Algeria's win solidifies their 100% record in the qualifiers.
Sudan's coach, Kwesi Appiah, who was recently an executive council member of the Ghana Football Association, stepped down temporarily to eliminate potential conflicts of interest. This strategic decision comes as teams prepare for two more fixtures before concluding the qualification campaign in November.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ghana
- Sudan
- AFCON
- qualifiers
- Algeria
- Burkina Faso
- Appiah
- Morocco
- football
- Kudus
